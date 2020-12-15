Boy burned by hair dryer in hotel leisure centre awarded €20k

A judge has approved a €20,080 payout for a four-year-old Co Clare boy who suffered a burn injury from a hair dryer in a hotel leisure centre 18 months ago.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan approved the pay-out for Cian Clohessy McMullan, who turns five next February. The money will be held in trust until he turns 18.

Cian was three and a half years old when he pressed the ‘on’ button on a hairdryer at the leisure centre at the Quality Hotel at Youghal, Co Cork, in June 2019, while on holidays with his mother and sister.

Elaine Houlihan BL, counsel for the boy’s father, Derek McMullan of Moyglass, Crusheen, in the personal injury action against Swift Castle Ltd trading as Quality Hotel, Youghal, told the court: “As Cian pressed the ‘on’ button, there was a spark and he suffered an electrical shock.”

Ms Houlihan said: “The hair dryer was in his reach and literally he picked it up, and the next thing his mother knew is that there was a spark.”

She said that there was no fire, “but there was a spark”.

Ms Houlihan told the court that the Personal Injuries Assessment Board assessment of €20,080 addressed both the physical injury and psychological injuries sustained.

Ms Houlihan stated: “The physical injury manifested itself as a burn and Cian was admitted as a precaution to Cork University Hospital (CUH) overnight."

She stated that the primary burn was to Cian’s right inner arm “and there was an exit wound on his T-shirt”.

Ms Houlihan stated: “There was a red blister on his right inner arm and you will see from the medical reports that, thankfully, that has resolved to a very faint outline."

She stated: “I looked at it this morning and you would really have to strain to see it.”

Ms Houlihan stated that a doctor who looked at the injury for the Personal Injuries Assessment Board stated that “it would be unnoticeable unless you were aware of where the original burn was located”.

Ms Houlihan said: “Psychologically, he doesn’t want to go to that hotel again which is understandable and he also doesn’t want to use hair dryers in leisure centres.”

Judge O’Callaghan stated that the €20,080 would be invested for Cian until he turns the age of 18.

The judge stated that he was “delighted" to approve the settlement stating that he had no hesitation in following Ms Houlihan’s very clear recommendation to accept the PIAB assessment.

Judge O’Callaghan also approved the payout of €1,066 in fees and expenses.