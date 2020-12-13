Gardaí appeal for information following shooting incident in Wicklow

A male, aged in his 20s, received a gunshot wound to his leg in an incident at Hazelbrook Court, Rathnew at approximately 7.15am this morning
Gardaí say their investigations into the incident are ongoing. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 14:21
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are appealing for information following a shooting incident that occurred in Wicklow this morning. 

He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with any information or footage - including dash cam - who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

