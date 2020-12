Gardaí investigating the murder of Keane Mulready Woods have released a man without charge.

The Louth teenager was killed in January 2020.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his early 20s, on Thursday, December 10.

The man has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man, aged in his 40s, that was arrested on Tuesday, December 8 remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.