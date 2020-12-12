Man due in court following €30k cocaine seizure in Wicklow

The man is due before a sitting of Bray District Court this morning
A substantial amount of cocaine was discovered inside the stopped car. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 11:22
Steven Heaney

A man has been charged and €30,000 worth of Cocaine has been seized in county Wicklow.

As part of Operation Slowdown yesterday, Gardaí attached to Newtownmountkennedy Roads Policing Unit say they stopped a car on the N11 at Drummin Delgany. 

During the search of the car, a substantial amount of cocaine was discovered.

With the assistance of Bray and Greystones Units, a number of searches were later undertaken at houses in the Dun Laoghaire and Brittas Bay areas. 

One man was arrested and later charged following the seizure. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

A small quantity of cocaine and ecstasy were also discovered at these premises.

In total, drugs with an estimated street value of €30,000 were seized.

One man was arrested and conveyed to Bray Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He was later charged. 

He is scheduled to appear before a sitting of Bray District Court this morning.

Man arrested following seizure of €140k of cannabis and €30k of stolen goods in Dublin

