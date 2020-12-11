Man arrested following seizure of €140k of cannabis and €30k of stolen goods in Dublin

At this premises, cannabis herb believed to be valued at €140,000, pending analysis, was discovered. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 14:01
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €30,000 of stolen goods at a residence in Dublin 7 yesterday. 

At approximately 5pm yesterday afternoon, gardaí from Store Street say they conducted a search under warrant at a location in the Stoneybatter area of the city.

At this premises, cannabis herb believed to be valued at €140,000, pending analysis, was discovered.

Gardaí also seized 200 individual items which included clothing, electrical goods, and cosmetics. 

Suspected stolen goods seized during yesterday's search. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter
The items are believed be stolen property. They have an approximate value of €30,000.

One man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with this seizure and is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

