Man threatened Cork shop staff with large rock

A man armed with a large rock threatened staff at a convenience store in Cork city and demanded their mobile phones and cash.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan made this allegation at Cork District Court.

Killian Kavanagh, 25, of no fixed address and originally from Glounthaune, County Cork, was charged with attempted robbery at the premises called Your Local Shop at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on Friday December 4.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, applied for bail to be granted to the accused man.

Arrested, charged and cautioned

Det. Garda Durcan said he arrested, charged and cautioned Kavanagh that he did not have to reply to the charge but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence. He made no reply to the charge.

Det. Garda Durcan said the alleged offence occurred at 6.10 p.m. on Friday December 4 when a man arrived at the shop with a large rock.

“He demanded cash and their phones. They chased him out of the shop. He smashed glass in the front door as he left. He can be seen (on CCTV) fleeing towards the railway station. The whole interaction was captured on CCTV,” he said.

When the accused was arrested for questioning, the questioning had to be stopped for six hours because he was so intoxicated as a result of the taking of tablets.

Det. Garda Durcan said the prosecution fear was that the accused would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Mr Burke, solicitor, said the defendant wanted to be at home with his family for Christmas. He said he was off drugs and was presently on methadone.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail on the attempted robbery charge and remanded him in custody for one week.