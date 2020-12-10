Woman arrested as gardaí seize mortar launcher at Dublin Port

Woman arrested as gardaí seize mortar launcher at Dublin Port

File picture

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 15:43
Steve Neville

Gardaí have seized a mortar launcher at Dublin Port in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At around 1am, Revenue Officers carrying out a routine profile on incoming port traffic stopped an Eastern European registered van.

On closer inspection, they discovered a mortar launcher was being transported in the van.

Local Gardai, assisted by the Special Detective Unit attended the scene and the Army explosive ordnance disposal team was requested.

The Army EOD confirmed the mortar launcher to be ‘safe’ and no munitions were present either. The weapon is currently being examined by the ballistics section at the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle, a females in her 20’s was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and detained at Store Street Garda Station.

They added that the Gardaí has carried out enquiries with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The statement added: “At this time An Garda Síochána is satisfied that there was no Criminal intent in the importation of what is a decommissioned Russian manufactured 82mm KRH 36Y mortar launcher, which appears to be destined for a private collection in Northern Ireland.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate the importation of this firearm into this jurisdiction.”

