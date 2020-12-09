Clothing, perfume and candles: €200,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll reminded people to ensure they are purchasing gifts from reliable and legitimate sources in the run-up to Christmas.
At around 11am on Tuesday, Gardaí seized an articulated lorry containing suspected counterfiet goods to the value of approximately €200,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 16:52
Michelle McGlynn

An intelligence-led operation involving the Intellectual Property Crime Unit resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit goods yesterday.

At around 11am on Tuesday, Gardaí seized an articulated lorry containing suspected counterfeit goods to the value of approximately €200,000.

Items seized included clothing, sportswear, perfume and candles.

Investigations into the origin of the goods and the individuals involved in their distribution are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"This seizure is significant as it prevents a consignment of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market and being purchased by unsuspecting persons.

"The counterfeit candles and perfumes, in particular, give rise to potential safety risks for purchasers, who will be unaware of the true nature of these products."

