Cork supermarket and security firm lose appeal against €750k award for attack victim

A supermarket and security firm have lost their appeal against a High Court ruling that they should pay over €750,000 in damages to a man who suffered a serious brain injury in an assault.

The assault took place during the Cork Jazz Festival nine years ago after the man was prevented from re-entering the store to flee his attackers.

The Court of Appeal rejected the appeal by Herlihy’s Supermarket Group of Patrick Street, Fermoy, Co Cork — owners of the Centra supermarket on Grand Parade in Cork — and Tekken Security of Upper Clanbrassil Street, Dublin, which provided security at the store.

Cian McCarthy (34), a psychiatric nurse from Dwyer Road, Midleton, Co Cork, had sued both companies for negligence for removing him from the store on October 31, 2011, and preventing him re-entering the premises after which he suffered an assault that left him with a permanent disability.

The High Court ordered the two defendants to pay Mr McCarthy a total of €750,243 in damages in March 2018.

Mr McCarthy had been the subject of an unprovoked attack inside the store but was ejected by the defendants even though they knew he was the innocent party in the altercation.

The court heard they were also aware that Mr McCarthy’s assailants had followed him out of the store and attacked him on the street outside.

However, they refused to allow him back in the premises when he sought to take refuge.

As he tried to get back into the store, Mr McCarthy collided with a woman whose boyfriend hit him with a blow that caused serious brain injury and fractures to his skull.

In their appeal to the Court of Appeal, counsel for the two defendants claimed their duty of care to Mr McCarthy did not extend to a duty in respect of the conduct of third parties such as his attacker.

Counsel for Herlihy’s and Tekken Security argued the imposition of responsibility on them for the criminal actions of Mr McCarthy’s attacker in the absence of any special relationship between them could not be justified.

The appellants said their duty did not extend to policing outside of the Centra premises or policing members of the public who were not customers of the store.

They claimed the High Court was wrong to impose liability on them for the failure of one security guard to inform a colleague who was ejecting Mr McCarthy from the store that he was an innocent party.

They argued what happened was simply too complex to be foreseeable.

They also said the “criminal and outrageous punch” inflicted on Mr McCarthy represented a novus actus interveniens (a new act to break the chain of events).

Outlining the Court of Appeal’s ruling, Mr Justice Brian Murray, with Ms Justice Caroline Costello and Ms Justice Ann Power, said the owner of a convenience store has a duty of care to its customers to take reasonable steps to protect them against a foreseeable risk of harm, including from other customers.

The judge said the duty of care extended to taking reasonable steps to control access to the property and to ensure there were people to intervene if altercations took place in the shop and to eject some or all of those involved.

He acknowledged that store owners were not usually obliged to police the public footpath outside their premises or to determine who were the innocent or guilty parties involved in an altercation.

As a result, he said, they were not generally required to re-admit anyone ejected from the property.

In Mr McCarthy’s case, however, Mr Justice Murray said the Centra store had a duty to readmit him to protect him from the danger to which he had been exposed due to being ejected from the shop.

The judge pointed out that the injury sustained by Mr McCarthy arose only because of the earlier altercation inside the store.

Mr Justice Murray said the fact that the injury was inflicted by a third party who had no connection with the original dispute inside the store did not constitute a break in the chain of events.