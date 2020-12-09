Woman arrested as gardaí seize €48,200 of suspected drugs in Longford

A woman has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €48,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Longford.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Glebe in Longford on Wednesday.

They seized €45,000 worth of cannabis herb, pending analysis, and arrested a woman in her 30s at around 10am.

The woman was arrested and detained at Longford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Gardaí said that during a follow-up search, a further quantity of suspected cannabis herb worth €3,200 was seized at a property in Longford town.

The woman has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.