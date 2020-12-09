Woman arrested as gardaí seize €48,200 of suspected drugs in Longford

Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Glebe in Longford on Wednesday
Woman arrested as gardaí seize €48,200 of suspected drugs in Longford

Pictur: Gardaí

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 11:26
Steve Neville

A woman has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €48,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Longford.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Glebe in Longford on Wednesday.

They seized €45,000 worth of cannabis herb, pending analysis, and arrested a woman in her 30s at around 10am.

The woman was arrested and detained at Longford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Gardaí said that during a follow-up search, a further quantity of suspected cannabis herb worth €3,200 was seized at a property in Longford town.

The woman has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read More

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 

More in this section

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry  Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 
Garda stock Gardaí reveal 217 people prosecuted for domestic violence offences
FILE PHOTO General secretary Michael Gillespie of second-level teachers’ union TUI has called for schools to be allowed to close Minister 'jettisoned' her commitments, calculated grades challenge hears
€38,000 in suspected drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

€38,000 in suspected drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices