Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 

The investigation began following the unexplained death of a man in his 20s which occurred outside a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29
Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:27
Steve Neville

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an unexplained death in Kerry.

The investigation began following the unexplained death of a man in his 20s which occurred outside a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29.

Gardaí said that two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested this morning as part of the investigation.

Both are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Killarney Garda station.

Gardaí said that two men who were arrested yesterday as part of the investigation have been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

