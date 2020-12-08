Man arrested in Cork as part of investigation into €165k PUP fraud

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 15:53

Gardaí investigating fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) have arrested a man.

In June, Gardaí issued a warning to the public concerning a phishing email purporting to be from Courts Services where individuals were told they had been selected for jury service.

Over 70 people responded to the fraudulent email and provided personal data which was then used to make fraudulent applications for PUP. This resulted in over €165,000 being paid out.

Gardaí along with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, the National Economic Crime Bureau and local Gardaí in Cork identified and arrested a man today.

He is currently being detained at Midleton Garda station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

Rape trial hears teen changed story twice before telling gardaí complainant suggested sex

