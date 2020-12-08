Rape trial hears teen changed story twice before telling gardaí complainant suggested sex

A teenager accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in a public park initially told gardaí he never met the complainant before later claiming she suggested they have sex after they had kissed.

The defendant told gardaí that he didn't even know the girl’s name and claimed she offered to give him a “blowjob” and to have penetrative sex with her but that he was physically unable to do this.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and not guilty to one count of sexual assault at a park in south Dublin on April 13, 2019. None of the parties can be identified as they are juveniles.

On day six of the trial at the Central Criminal Court, the jury heard the transcripts of three interviews between gardaí and the accused after his arrest on April 23 last year.

In the first interview, the accused told gardaí that he was at home at around 7pm when the alleged offending took place. He said he didn't kiss any girls that evening and wasn't at a shopping centre where the complainant said she and another girl met a group of boys including the accused.

Asked if he believed he had consent from anyone to have sex with them that night he replied: “No I wasn’t there, I didn’t do it”. He said he was at home watching TV.

He said his DNA would not be found on the girl.

In the second interview, the accused was shown CCTV footage from the shopping centre showing that he and other friends were there on the night of the alleged rape.

He identified his friends and told gardaí they had been drinking together in a park before going to a nearby Tesco where he met the complainant.

He told gardaí:

Yeah I was with her but I didn’t rape her. We were with each other but I didn’t rape her.

“I was walking with her, I kissed her once. I ended up kissing her”. He said he didn't even know her name and said: “She was more locked than I was”.

He described her allegations as “a crock of shit” and said he was telling the truth. He told gardaí: “We kissed, no sex or anything”.

In a third interview, gardaí told the defendant that his DNA was matched to semen found on the complainant. He said he couldn't explain this.

He told gardaí that “most of the stuff” he had told them before “was a lie”. He said after meeting the complainant she asked him to go for a walk and when they were in the bushes in the park “she asked me if I wanted a blowjob”.

“I said yeah,” he said.

Then she asked me if I wanted sex and I said yeah. I tried but I couldn’t fit.

"She gave me a wank,” he said.

He told gardaí that he wanted to tell them this in the first interview but “I didn’t want to be talking like that in front of my Dad”. His father was present for all the interviews because of the age of the accused.

The trial continues before Ms Eileen Justice Creedon and a jury.