Garda appeals DPP direction in case of man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue 

Michael Dunne, with an address at Sean McDermott Street, Dublin, was charged in July with criminal damage to the Luke Kelly statue, on South King Street, in the city’s south side on June 23 last. File photo: Collins Courts

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 14:50
Tom Tuite

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) direction in the case of 48-year-old man accused of a graffiti attack on a Luke Kelly statue in Dublin is being appealed.

Michael Dunne, with an address at Sean McDermott Street, Dublin, was charged in July with criminal damage to the Luke Kelly statue, on South King Street, in the city’s south side on June 23 last.

The case was listed again at Dublin District Court today but he did not have to attend. Court sergeant Garda Zita Woods told Judge Flann Brennan that a direction from the DPP was back but the investigating garda was appealing that direction.

The details were not outlined in court. Judge Brennan adjourned the case until January 15 next.

At an earlier hearing, investigating officer, Garda Sean Scully said gardaí obtained CCTV evidence. There were 19 clips showing the accused cycling across the city from Sheriff Street, over the Samuel Beckett Bridge and heading to South King Street.

It was alleged Mr Dunne “threw a large amount of paint over the statue”.

He has also been charged with paint damage to the Luke Kelly statue at Guild Street in the north side at about 4.45pm on July 12 last.

This 1.8m-high marble statue, with copper wire used for The Dubliners singer’s distinctive beard and hair, was unveiled in January 2019 to mark the 35th anniversary of his death, in an area close to where the musician grew up.

Mr Dunne has been ordered to remain sober and has been warned gardaí were at liberty to re-enter the case if there was an allegation he breached the terms.

He has to obey a 10pm to 6am curfew, to sign on daily at Store Street Garda station, stay away from Sheriff Street as well as the two monuments of Luke Kelly.

He had to provide gardaí with a contact phone number and be available to answer it at all times.

