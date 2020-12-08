Three arrested in connection with multimillion fraud investigation

Three men have been arrested following three searches in Dublin in connection with a multi million euro invoice redirection fraud investigation.

Over €4m has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland as part of Operation Skein.

The raids were carried out in Dublin 2 and the Dublin 8 areas today.

The suspects in their 20s are being held at Kevin Street and Pearse Street garda stations and can be held for up to seven days.

It brings to eight the number of people arrested as part of the investigation.

Investigations by Gardaí as part of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are ongoing.