Man arrested in connection with murder of Keane Mulready Woods

The teenager was killed and dismembered in January this year
Keane Mulready Woods was 17 when he was killed. File picture. 

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 10:24
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready Woods. 

The suspect was arrested this morning and is being questioned at Drogheda Garda station in Co Louth. He can be held for up to seven days. 

The Louth teenager was killed in January 2020. His murder shocked the nation due to the victim’s age and the brutality of his death.

He was killed as part of an escalating feud between drug gangs in Drogheda and Dublin. 

Mr Mulready Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

Earlier this year in April, the chief suspect in the Drogheda teenager's killing was gunned down in Belfast. 

Said to be one of Ireland’s most feared underworld figures, father-of-three Robbie Lawlor, 35, from Coolock in Dublin, was shot dead at Etna Drive, a residential area in the Ardoyne.

He had been in hiding since the murder in January of Keane Mulready Woods. 

In October, a man was charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager. 

Gerard McKenna (aged 50), of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, is due to go on trial in 2022. 

A backlog in cases partly caused by the Covid-19 outbreak has led to multiple trials being pushed back to 2022.

