Woman arrested in connection with seizure of €10k worth of cocaine and cash

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a woman and seized over €10,000 of suspected drugs and cash.

Gardaí carried out a search at an address at Gort an Óir, Fethard on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the search, Gardaí seized €9,200 of suspected cocaine and €1,290 in cash. Drug paraphernalia such as weighing scales and bags were also seized.

As part of the investigation, three follow-up searches were carried out this evening in Fethard.

Gardaí seized small amounts of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

A woman, aged in her 20s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

She is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.