Man arrested after €23,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork City

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Cork City on Sunday.

Members of the Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search operation under warrant with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in Anglesea Street at around 11.45am yesterday.

Gardaí searched an address in Churchfield and one arrest was made.

Gardaí said that “illegal drugs” were recovered which were Diamorphine with an estimated street value of €23,000, subject to analysis.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.