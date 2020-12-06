Two due in court charged with 2019 Dublin killing

Two due in court charged with 2019 Dublin killing
Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 22:56
Eoin English

Two men are due in court tomorrow charged in connection with the death of a man in Dublin over a year ago just days after an assault.

Gardaí investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Cabra in November 2019, arrested the men, aged 40 and 31, in the Dublin area this evening.

They were taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged in connection with the investigation.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The deceased was the victim of an alleged serious assault at Darling Estate, Navan Road at around 5.30pm on November 14, 2019.

He was found dead at his home on November 27, 2019.

Following results of a post-mortem examination, investigating gardaí launched a murder investigation last December.

Read More

Two arrested following suspected sulky race in Limerick

More in this section

law & justice Man accused of threatening to melt woman's face with acid
Gardaí and PSNI crack down on cross-border crime and drink driving Gardaí and PSNI crack down on cross-border crime and drink driving
Gardaí seize over €50,000 worth of drugs after Dublin search Gardaí seize over €50,000 worth of drugs after Dublin search
Two arrested following suspected sulky race in Limerick

Two arrested following suspected sulky race in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices