Two due in court charged with 2019 Dublin killing

Two men are due in court tomorrow charged in connection with the death of a man in Dublin over a year ago just days after an assault.

Gardaí investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Cabra in November 2019, arrested the men, aged 40 and 31, in the Dublin area this evening.

They were taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged in connection with the investigation.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The deceased was the victim of an alleged serious assault at Darling Estate, Navan Road at around 5.30pm on November 14, 2019.

He was found dead at his home on November 27, 2019.

Following results of a post-mortem examination, investigating gardaí launched a murder investigation last December.