Man charged with attacking Izzy Kamikaze at Covid-19 protest awaits DPP directions

A two-month adjournment for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been granted in a prosecution of a protester accused of attacking an activist during clashes outside Leinster House.

Gardaí intervened following a face-off between groups against Covid-19 restrictions and a counter-demonstration on September 12 last.

Michael Quinn, 29, of Malone Flats, Market Street, Ardee, Co. Louth, allegedly used a tricolour stuck to a length of wood to cause injury in the alleged attack at Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

He was charged in October with assault causing harm to Ruth O’Rourke, better known as Izzy Kamikaze, on September 12 last. The offence is contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He had been granted bail until today for the DPP to give consent to trial on indictment, in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case in his absence until February 12 next for the directions to be obtained.

Earlier, the court had heard it was alleged that at 1.10pm on September 12 the defendant arrived at Kildare Street to take part in a protest.

At 3pm, the injured party was noticed, the court heard.

It was alleged Mr Quinn, and some other people, “approached and struck the injured party on the head with a large plank of wood which had a tricolour attached to it, resulting in injuries to the head”.

Jurisdiction had been refused meaning it was deemed that the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Mr Quinn, who is on disability benefit, has to stay away from the Dublin 2 area as a condition of bail. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

On the day of the protests, people gathered on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, to hear speakers condemn restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Also in attendance were a group of counter-protesters including veteran LGBT+ activist Ms Kamikaze. Videos of the scene appeared online.