Judge directs jury to acquit man accused of stabbing in Midleton

A young man who went drinking with his friend at a house in Midleton offered to shake hands with him after a dispute about the playing of music in the early hours but the other man stabbed him in the arm with a long knife, it was alleged at a trial.

It was the central allegation in a case that went to trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man denied the assault and production of the knife.

After the close of the prosecution evidence, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin decided to direct the jury to find the accused man not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

William Condon pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing harm on March 18, 2019, at a house at Orchard Avenue, Castleredmond, Midleton, County Cork, to Aaron Sheehan by striking him with a knife and a separate charge of producing a knife in the course of this alleged incident.

The trial opened before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin and a jury of 11 men and one woman at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

Aaron Sheehan testified that he met William Condon, both of whom are in their 20s, a few weeks previously when both of them were staying at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

On St Patrick’s Day 2019 they decided to go to the house of a relative of William Condon at Castleredmond in Midleton – “just for something new, something different”.

They got the bus down that evening and William Condon bought some drink before going to the house for the night where they met others.

Mr Sheehan fell asleep on the couch and woke at around 4am when William Condon was asking for his phone to play some music on YouTube.

“He started shouting at me. One thing led to another. He said (to another person), ‘Get me a knife’," Aaron Sheehan said.

“He put the knife to my neck and he was shouting. I said to chill out, that I’m going to sleep.

I put out my hand to shake his hand. Next I seen a 12- or 13-inch blade sinking into my left arm.

He told the prosecution barrister Donal McCarthy that he went to the bathroom where he was bleeding. He later left the house and rather than turning left – the only way out of the housing estate – he turned right, climbed over a number of garden walls until he got to the garage by one house in the neighbourhood.

Mr Sheehan told the owner not to worry about the fact that he was bleeding and asked him to phone for an ambulance.