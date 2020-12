A woman in her 30s has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Dublin.

The alleged assault happened at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon at Levmoss Park in Leopardstown.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with a number of stab wounds to her body which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundrum Garda Station while investigations are ongoing.