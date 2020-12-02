Two arrested following €1,400 theft from Cork shop

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two women in relation to a suspected theft in a shop on Patrick's Street.

Goods worth over €1,400 were recovered following the incident which took place around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The women were brought to the Bridewell Garda Station where one has since been charged and is due before Cork District Court later this morning.

The second woman remains in Garda custody.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said: "At all times of the year we support our business community, but at Christmas, we have an increased focus on hi-visibility patrols to combat shoplifting and other crimes."

Chief Superintendent McPolin said that Cork City centre is a "safe place to shop" but urges people to take care.

"Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines, mind your belongings and don’t leave your shopping or valuables exposed inside a parked car."