Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a drug and cash seizure in the Turners Cross area of Cork City.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit discovered €22,500 worth of suspected drugs and cash after searching a house at around 8pm yesterday.

The seized €21,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and around €2,500 in cash.

The drugs have been sent for forensic analysis.

A man, 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station.