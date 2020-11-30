Four schoolgirls wrongly accused of shoplifting were 'extremely upset', court told

Four school friends who were wrongly accused of robbing in Northside SuperValu, Dublin, were extremely upset when a security guard insisted on searching their bags, a judge heard today.

Judge John O’Connor was told in the Circuit Civil Court that the then 12-year-olds, including twin sisters, had been stopped in the store in August 2018 and told they had been recorded on video robbing in the shop.

Barrister Conor Kearney told the Circuit Civil Court he was recommending acceptance of an offer of €5,000 each for defamation of the girls’ character by joint defendants Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland and Vigilant Security Services UK Limited.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Gaffney Halligan solicitors, said the girls, now aged 14, were twins Faith and Leah Brady of Bunratty Road, Dublin 17; Rebecca Doherty, Clonshaugh Road, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, and Tracey Ann Wynn, Castlekevin Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.

He told the judge the four friends had been together in SuperValu in the Northside Shopping Centre, Coolock, when they were approached by the security guard.

The security guard had said to them: “I have you on video….you are robbing. I want to search your bags.” Counsel said the girls had had been extremely upset and embarrassed and he was recommending that the court accept the settlement offers.

The twins had sued through their father Ciaran. Ms Doherty had sued through her mother, Ciara, and Ms Wynne had sued through her father, Keenan Wynne.

Judge O’Connor, accepting that the settlements were sufficient in each case, approved all of the offers.