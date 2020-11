Two suspected shebeens have been found following Garda raids in Kerry and Monaghan over the weekend.

A fully equipped bar was found in Causeway, Co Kerry on Friday night, complete with beer taps, a pool table and a large flatscreen TV.

On Saturday night officers searched a premises in Castleblayney and found a large quantity of drink and bar equipment.

No arrests have been made, but files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.