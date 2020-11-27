Third man jailed after refusing to stay away from Roscommon farm

A third man has been jailed after he refused to give undertakings to stay away from a Roscommon farm, which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018.

This afternoon, Colm Granahan was committed to Mountjoy Prison by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds after he declined the court's request to say if would stay away from the property at Falsk, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Earlier this week, Michael Anthony McGann, who owns the property, and retired garda Kevin Taylor of Dublin Rd, Longford, were jailed over their failure to given an undertaking to comply with orders to vacate the farm.

Ms Justice Reynolds told Mr Granahan that if he was not prepared to give an undertaking, she had "no choice" other than commit him to Mountjoy until he is prepared to purge his contempt.

She urged Mr Granahan, from Ballina, Co Mayo, to seek legal advice, and said his and the other men's cases would be reviewed next week.

As he was being led away by gardaí, Mr Granahan asked the judge if "they have a TV above in Mountjoy" as he wished to watch Sunday week's All-Ireland football semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary.

The judge said that was a question for the prison authorities and not a matter for the court.

KBC Bank, which obtained orders in 2018 granting it vacant possession of the farm, claims it obtained an injunction requiring the McGann family and all others to vacate the property.

However, Mr Granahan and others had remained on the property and were in contempt of court.

That resulted in KBC bringing proceedings resulting in the three men's arrest by gardaí and their production before the judge to answer their contempt.

Rossa Fanning, for KBC, said today while Mr Granahan had been on the property and was clearly in contempt of court orders, it did not want to see him jailed.

An undertaking by him not to return to the property, counsel said, would satisfy the bank.

Addressing the court, Mr Granahan, who objected to being called 'Mr Granahan', stating it was "an insult" and his name is 'Colm Granahan', said the order on which he and the others had been arrested and detained was technically flawed.

That argument was not accepted by the court or by Mr Fanning, who said it was a technical attempt to avoid the real issue of whether there would be compliance with the order.

Mr Granahan said he was "a peaceful" person who "knows the difference between right and wrong" and "law-abiding", who was "almost 61 years of age".

He was also critical of the behaviour of banks and what they have done to the people who had bailed them out.

Mr Granahan then refused to answer, when asked by the judge, if he was prepared to give an undertaking to comply with the orders, only to say that he was "remaining mute".

When warned that a refusal to give an undertaking could result in his incarceration, Mr Granahan replied "ye can do what ye want".

The judge said, in the circumstances, she had no option other than to commit Mr Granahan to Mountjoy Prison until he was prepared to purge his contempt.

The matter will be reviewed next week, the judge added.

The farm in Falsk has been the subject of proceedings involving siblings Michael Anthony, David, and Geraldine McGann, and KBC Bank.

KBC obtained an order for possession of the farm several years ago arising out of a €431,000 debt on the property from a loan to its registered owner, Michael Anthony McGann.

The McGanns were evicted in 2018 but the house was later the scene of an attack on security men employed to secure it.

The security men were forced off the property by a group of masked men and a number of vehicles were burnt.

The McGanns, who were not involved in that incident, returned to the house.

That resulted in KBC seeking, and obtaining, orders against them last March, which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.