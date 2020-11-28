'Very violent man' who threw TV at partner gets partially suspended sentence

A man threw a television at his partner, slapped her across the legs with a hockey stick and threw a cup of hot coffee at her and now part of his prison sentence has been suspended.

The accused man who was given a 10-month sentence and a consecutive six-month sentence was out on bail pending an appeal of this 16-month term, said he was undertaking treatment to deal with some of his background issues.

He said that if he had to go to jail he would lose out on the progress he was making.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabáin agreed at Cork Circuit Appeals Court to suspend the 10 months sentence but said the defendant would have to serve the six months.

The accused was convicted originally at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court on multiple counts of breaching a barring order by putting the young woman in fear.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at the end of the case: “This is a very violent man who people need to be protected from.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said it was an on-again, off-again relationship and that despite the barring order being in place the young woman would invite the accused up to her house and he would go and she would later call the gardaí saying that he was breaching the barring order.

The young woman said that on January 2 he picked up her television and threw it at her and struck her about the legs with a hockey stick.

The defendant testified during the trial: “She is saying I threw a TV at her. She smashed the TV. It is not the first TV she smashed.

I have guards ringing me saying I am threatening to kill her. It is all lies.

The incident where he threw coffee over her occurred at a shop and was shown on CCTV. It occurred on February 2.