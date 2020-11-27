€100,000 worth of stolen property and €32,900 in cash seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized €100,000 worth of stolen property as well property connected with the proceeds of crime following an operation on Thursday.

The operation took place at a residence in the Dublin 3 area.

Gardaí said that they received a report of a fraudulent transaction from a retail premises in Dublin City on Tuesday which left the business at a loss of more than €1,700.

Following the report, gardaí began an investigation into the fraudulent transaction and after further inquiries, obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Dublin 3.

During the course of the search, over 142 high-end items, which are believed to be stolen property, were recovered.

Some of the seized goods.Picture: Gardaí

It is estimated that the total value of the property seized is in excess of €100,000.

In addition to the items, €32,900 and £2,000 in cash were seized along with a number of phones and laptops.

Gardaí said that one man, in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the investigation.

He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.