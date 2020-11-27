€4,000 worth of cannabis plants seized during day of action in Kerry

Over the course of 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday, a day of action was conducted in the Caherciveen, Waterville, Caherdaniel and Valentia areas.
Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 10:26
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Kerry have seized over €4,000 worth of drugs and issued a number of fines for driving offences following a day of action in the county.

As part of Operation Thor, two MIT checkpoints and proactive patrols commenced on Wednesday with Gardaí focusing on 'life saver' offences such as speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

A number of detections and fines were issued in relation to these offences.

The second part of the operation on Thursday, saw Gardaí search six houses in Waterville, Caherdaniel and Caherciveen.

In total, approximately €4,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb were seized along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in each incident.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said the operation reflects the commitment of An Garda Síochána to tackle illegal drug activity in the South Kerry area.

Cork shop worker chased young drug addict during attempted robbery, court told

