Cork shop worker chased young drug addict during attempted robbery, court told

A teenager produced a scissors in the course of an attempted robbery at a Cork store on Old Youghal Road in Cork, it was alleged yesterday.

Detective Garda Brian Holland testified at Cork District Court during Trevor O’Sullivan’s bail application that at 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 24, there was an attempted robbery at the XL Gala store on Old Youghal Road.

It was alleged that a man entered the store carrying a scissors with a black handle.

It was also alleged he said: “Give me anything you’ve got,” and that the person behind the counter took a piece of pipe and chased the young man out of the store.

Det Garda Holland said that when Trevor O’Sullivan was arrested he was in possession of a scissors.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the teenager was about to go into residential drug treatment within two weeks.

Det Garda Holland said the defendant had told him he had a €700 drug debt.

The teenager said at Cork District Court that with the support of a member of his family he had repaid that debt.

The 18-year-old also complained that he needed Benzodiazepine as part of his efforts to stay off heroin and he claimed had been denied this in custody.

Judge Colm Roberts directed that he would get whatever medical attention he needed and remanded him in custody for one week on the attempted robbery charge.

The accused will appear at Cork District Court again by video link from prison on December 3.