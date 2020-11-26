Man arrested in connection with theft and assault of security guard

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the investigation of a theft at business premises on Moore Street, Dublin.

Yesterday morning at around 10.25am, a man entered a shop on Moore Street and left with a number of items that he did not pay for.

He was stopped by security whom he threatened and assaulted.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The man was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court.

Investigations are ongoing.