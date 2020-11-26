5.5 million cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

5.5 million cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

The smuggled cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €2.9 million. Detector dog Kelly assisted in the operation.

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 13:52
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers seized over 5.5 million cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered with the help of detector dog Kelly during routine profiling.

They were labelled as 'solar panels' and were found following a search of a trailer that arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The Rothmans branded cigarettes originated in the Ukraine.

They have an estimated retail value of €2.9 million representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €2.5 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

