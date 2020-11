Gardaí seized cash and drugs yesterday in an afternoon raid at 5pm.

Searching a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow under the Misuse of Drugs Act uncovered a number of illegal substances.

Cannabis herb weighing 1.5kg with an estimated street value of €30,000 was discovered along with smaller quantities of suspected cocaine and prescription medication.

€5,000 in cash was also seized.

Investigations are ongoing and the drugs have been sent for forensic analysis.