Ennis man charged with dumping dog faeces in front of neighbour's house

An Ennis man has been charged in court in connection with dumping dog faeces and broken glass in the front of his next door neighbour’s property.

At Ennis District Court today, PJ Kearse (aged 56) was charged with placing the dog faeces and broken glass onto his neighbour’s property on Sunday, September 13, last.

Mr Kearse of 38 Cahercalla Heights, Kilrush Road, Ennis, is accused of depositing the dog faeces and broken glass onto the property of his next door neighbour at 39 Cahercalla Heights, Kilrush Road, Ennis.

The alleged offence is contrary to the Litter Pollution Act 1997.

Mr Kearse is also accused of without reasonable excuse trespassing on the curtilage of the building at 39 Cahercalla Heights on the same date in such a manner as to cause fear in another person contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Mr Kearse made no reply when charged and cautioned and the court heard today that Mr Kearse will be contesting the charges after his solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, requested a date for the hearing of the case.

Mr Kearse wasn't present in court today as he was not required to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After a brief look at the charges today, Judge Patrick Durcan commented “this is a case about litter” and in response, Mr Fitzpatrick stated: “No judge, it is a lot more than that”.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said he has examined the Garda file and commented:

We have heard in the past before about gates, cows and cattle - this is probably an urban version of neighbours not getting on.

Mr Fitzpatrick said that there is a lot of CCTV evidence in the case.

Judge Durcan fixed a date of January 27 next at Ennis District Court for hearing.