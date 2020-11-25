Thief produced a knife when challenged by victim

A woman who had her purse snatched from a cafe table said in her victim impact statement that she worked hard to buy the purse and the money in it and did not see what made the culprit think he could just grab it.

Garda Keith Shire said the young woman followed the 40-year-old man, Peter Mullins, out on to the street when he snatched her purse and he then took out a knife and told her to get back before he ran off with the purse.

The woman spoke of her anger at being treated in this way by Mullins.

“My initial feeling was angry that someone could take it,” she said.

The victim also queried his response when she approached him.

“I was smaller than him. And then for him to threaten me with a knife was unnecessary.

“I still start crying when any person asks me about it,” she said.

Mullins cycled away with the purse and it was never recovered.

His barrister, Niamh Stewart, said: “He wants me to say how very sorry he is.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “It was bad enough that Mullins grabbed the purse from someone but when she challenged him — as she was entitled to do — he produced a knife. The fact that he was intoxicated is no great comfort.”

Peter Mullins, 40, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing a purse from a table at Vikki’s restaurant in Sunday’s Well and producing a knife outside.

The four-and-a-half-year sentence was also imposed in respect of a second crime around the same time — a robbery at a beauty salon near Rock Bingo in Togher, Cork.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said that in this robbery there were two people behind the counter when Mullins appeared carrying a knife and said: “Give me the money and no one will get hurt.” He made off with €400 in cash.

Mullins of Argideen Lawn, Togher, Cork, had five previous convictions for robbery among his total of 76 convictions.