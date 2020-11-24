Girl, 4, reaches €3.3m interim settlement with hospital over birth

A four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who had sued over the circumstances of her birth at the Coombe Hospital, Dublin, has settled her High Court action with a €3.3m interim settlement.

The Coombe Hospital also apologised in court and expressed “sincere apologies” for “the failings in relation to the care provided” to Rosie Slevin and her mum.

In a letter from the Master of the Coombe, Professor Michael O’Connell, he added: “We accept that these should not have happened.” Professor O’Connell said he would also like to acknowledge the many challenges the Slevins have faced as a result of the treatment afforded to Rosie and how traumatic this has been for them.

“I am truly sorry for the distress that this has caused to you and Rosie,” he concluded.

Rosie’s father, Kevin Slevin, told the court his daughter is a beautiful little girl.

He said:

My little girl is beautiful. She lights up every room.

A settlement was reached in the case after mediation. The interim settlement will cover Rosie’s needs for the next five years when the court will assess her future care needs.

Rosie Slevin, Glenealy Road, Crumlin, Dublin, had through her mother Deborah Slevin sued the Coombe Hospital over the circumstances of her birth on August 20, 2016.

It was claimed there was a failure to identify and act on abnormal and pathological CTG traces which monitor the foetal heartbeat and a failure to deliver the baby in a timely fashion.

It was further claimed there were several periods of CTG monitoring of the baby's heartbeat and it was claimed an earlier and timely delivery would have meant the baby was not exposed at all or for as long to hypoxic stress in the presence of severe anemia.

Earlier delivery, it was contended, would have avoided a brain injury on the balance of probabilities. It was further claimed there was a failure to properly monitor the foetal heartbeat and a failure to identify and analyse the ongoing absence of accelerations in the foetal heart rate.

A framed picture of Rosie Slevin who had through her mother Deborah Slevin sued the Coombe Hospital over the circumstances of her birth on August 20, 2016. Photo: Collins Courts

There was also, it was alleged, failure to have immediate regard to the lack of foetal movement on the morning of August 20, 2016, and a failure to realise that the baby was in distress and required an emergency delivery.

Rosie, it was claimed, suffered a devastating hypoxic ischemic insult prior to her birth and was in poor condition at birth and had lost two-thirds of her circulating blood volume.

A brain scan later showed extensive brain injury and Rosie spent a number of weeks in hospital.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Rosie is non-verbal but more importantly she is a wonderful little girl. He said it was a good settlement that will provide for Rosie.

The Slevin's solicitor Roger Murray said the family welcomed the early admission of liability in the case. He said the letter of apology takes away some of the hurt “but will never undo the injury suffered by Rosie”.