Three men, discovered in the back of a truck in Dublin are receiving medical attention at Ballyfermot Garda station.

Gardaí are investigating possible immigration offences following the discovery this afternoon.

The driver of the truck found the men when he opened the trailer after it arrived at Park West in Clondalkin at around 4.20pm.

It had arrived in the country through Rosslare port today.

The trailer is being held for technical examination.

An investigation is ongoing.