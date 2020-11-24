Court hears video of Cork man punching victim 17 times was posted online

A video was made of a serious assault on a man in the Mahon area of Cork and posted on social media.

The attacker – Patrick Rolston – was identified and clearly seen punching the victim 17 times and kicking him once in the head.

Garda Martin Harrington said the injured party was unable to identify himself.

Garda Harrington testified yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that there was a dispute between neighbours at St Michael’s Lawn in Mahon.

“Patrick Rolston got involved and punched the injured party.

“He punched the injured party 17 times and kicked him in the head once.

“Someone filmed it with his phone and put it on social media. He was identified as Patrick Rolston,” Garda Harrington said.

The accused man signed a plea of guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the other man.

Patrick Rolston, 41, who is originally from East Cork and of no fixed address, confirmed his signed plea of guilty when he appeared in court by video link from prison.

Garda Harrington replied to Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that the incident may have started from a neighbour dispute and the defendant became involved.

Rolston had two previous assault convictions, two for robbery, among a total of 37 convictions.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said it merited a one-year jail sentence on the charge of assault causing harm to another man at St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, on July 8, 2019.