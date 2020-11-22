Man arrested after Gardaí uncover €196,000 worth of illegal drugs

A man has been arrested after drugs worth nearly €196,000 were found after a search yesterday of the waste ground in Cranmore, Co Sligo.

Gardaí assisted by the Garda Dog Unit conducted the search yesterday and discovered a quantity of ammunition along with the illegal drugs.

Among the illegal substances seized was:

Cocaine with an estimated value of €177,800

Cannabis with an estimated worth of €13,240

Ecstasy thought to be worth €5,070

All seized items are subject to analysis.

The arrested man is aged in his late teens. He is detained at Sligo Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.