Man arrested after Gardaí uncover €196,000 worth of illegal drugs

Investigations are continuing
Man arrested after Gardaí uncover €196,000 worth of illegal drugs

The man was arrested after a search in Cranmore, Co Sligo. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 16:36
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been arrested after drugs worth nearly €196,000 were found after a search yesterday of the waste ground in Cranmore, Co Sligo. 

Gardaí assisted by the Garda Dog Unit conducted the search yesterday and discovered a quantity of ammunition along with the illegal drugs. 

Among the illegal substances seized was: 

  • Cocaine with an estimated value of €177,800 
  • Cannabis with an estimated worth of €13,240
  • Ecstasy thought to be worth €5,070

All seized items are subject to analysis. 

The arrested man is aged in his late teens. He is detained at Sligo Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

Investigations are continuing. 

Read More

Pressure mounts on McEntee for Dáil debate on Woulfe

More in this section

Woman charged after gardaí seize drugs in raid Woman charged after gardaí seize drugs in raid
Breitling watch, two cars and a crossbow seized by Gardaí in Dublin Breitling watch, two cars and a crossbow seized by Gardaí in Dublin
Law and justice concept Pensioner beaten with his own walking stick during house raid
Gardaí looking into reports of man approaching boy in Cork suburb

Woman due in court following €14k drug seizure in Cavan

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices