Pensioner beaten with his own walking stick during house raid

Two men have been accused of attacking a frail elderly man who was allegedly held at knifepoint and beaten with his own walking stick during a house raid in Dublin.

Lee McDonnell, 29, of Colepark Green, Ballyfermot, and Alan Downey, 38, of Colepark Road, Ballyfermot, in west Dublin, were refused bail today.

They were charged with assault causing harm and burglary at the home of a 73-year-old neighbour of Downey in the early hours of Friday.

They appeared before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court for evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, and for a contested bail hearing.

Garda Erica Delaney cited the seriousness of the case as a reason for opposing their bail applications.

She told the court the complainant was a “frail and sick elderly man”.

It was alleged at 2am two men called to his home. It was alleged that he knew Downey but not the second person.

The court heard it would be alleged they pushed their way into his home and threatened him.

Judge McHugh was told one had a knife and threatened the pensioner while the second man was armed with a screwdriver.

It was alleged they “launched an attack” on the elderly man and pulled him by his hair.

The court heard it was claimed they “beat him with his own walking stick, and it broke as a result”.

A demand for €6,000 was made, it was alleged.

Lee McDonnell was arrested along with Downey on Friday night. The court heard they were at the home of Downey, who is a neighbour of the elderly man.

Garda Delaney said 10 €5 notes were found in McDonnell’s jacket and it was alleged they came from the complainant's home.

One motorcycle glove was found in Downey’s home and a matching one was allegedly recovered at the crime scene, Garda Delaney said.

The court heard McDonnell told gardaí he had been drinking Jack Daniels earlier, but his solicitor Eoin O’Sullivan said his client denied the allegations.

Pleading for bail, Mr O’Sullivan said McDonnell would stay out of the Ballyfermot area and he was welcome to live with his girlfriend in Tallaght. She had medical difficulties and was reliant on him.

He would sign on daily and gardaí could keep a close eye on him, the solicitor submitted.

Solicitor Brian Coveney represented Downey, and he pointed out that the investigation was at an early stage.

It was likely the case would go to the circuit court and a trial may not be heard until 2023.

Neither defendant, both wearing white T-shirts, tracksuit pants and runners, addressed the court.

Judge McHugh refused bail and remanded them in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week. Legal aid was granted after the judge noted they were both on social welfare.