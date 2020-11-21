Man charged with aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Gardai arrested a man in his 20s and he is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 11:02
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk.

The incident happened at about 6.30am yesterday, when a person entered a residence at Cox' Demense armed with a hammer.

A female resident was threatened and then the man left with a sum of money and a set of car keys.

He then fled the scene in the resident's vehicle. 

No injuries or damage to the property were reported.

Gardai arrested a man in his 20s a short time later and he is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

