Man charged with aggravated burglary in Dundalk

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk.

The incident happened at about 6.30am yesterday, when a person entered a residence at Cox' Demense armed with a hammer.

A female resident was threatened and then the man left with a sum of money and a set of car keys.

He then fled the scene in the resident's vehicle.

No injuries or damage to the property were reported.

Gardai arrested a man in his 20s a short time later and he is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.