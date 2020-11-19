Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal assault in Dublin

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man in Dublin last month are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured in an incident at Seville Place, Dublin 1 in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2.

The man sustained serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he subsequently died.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

No arrests have been made to-date but a definite line of enquiry is being followed.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

In particular, they are looking to speak with any persons who were in the Portland Row, Empress Place and Dunne Street areas of Dublin 1 between 1.45am and 2.45am on September 2.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.