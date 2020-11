A man has been arrested in Monaghan in connection with an international illegal immigrant smuggling operation.

A gang mostly made up of Georgian nationals based here, is also believed to be involved in money laundering and supplying false documents.

As part of the ongoing operation called Mombasa, documents and electronic devices were found in the Monaghan area yesterday.

A suspect in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained at Ballymun garda station in Dublin.