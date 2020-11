A man has been shot in the knee in Co Antrim.

He was attacked in the New Mossley area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday evening.

Inspector Julian Buchanan of the PSNI said: “The man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which at this time do not appear to be life-threatening, but have the potential to be life-changing.”

Inquiries are at an early stage and he appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.