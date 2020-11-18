Man, 32, arrested following seizure of €620k worth of cannabis

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized 31kgs of cannabis in Co Meath.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by Revenue's Customs Service, intercepted a vehicle in the Meath area yesterday.

Following a search of the vehicle, 31kgs of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €620,000 was seized.

One man, aged 32, has been arrested and is being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised crime activity.

Investigations are ongoing.