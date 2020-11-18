Former RTÉ producer Creaven sent forward for trial on child sex abuse charges

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial accused of child sex abuse in three jurisdictions.

The 58-year-old has been unable to take up bail since he was charged seven weeks ago with 17 offences, in Ireland and outside the State, from 2014 to 2017.

He was arrested at his home at Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Conditional bail was set on October 1 last in his own bond of €500 with a requirement for a €10,000 independent surety.

Mr Creaven, who remains in custody, faced his fourth hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Johanna Doyle, who is attached to the Online Child Exploitation Unit, served a book of evidence on him.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that he is to face trial on indictment.

Judge Victor Blake acceded to a request from State solicitor Michelle Sheerin to make minor amendments to some charges.

The DPP consented to Mr Creaven being returned for trial, Ms Sheerin said.

Judge Blake told the former broadcaster that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

Mr Creaven said “yes” when asked if he understood.

Judge Blake granted the order sending him forward for trial on the 17 charges in the book of evidence, to the next sittings of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, on January 21 next.

Mr Creaven remains in custody with consent to bail and the State agreed to him going forward to the Circuit Court on the same terms.

The accused consulted quietly with his barrister Sharon Rossiter, instructed by solicitor Michael Staines, during the hearing.

However, he has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His barrister’s application for legal aid, to include representation of junior and senior counsel for the defence, was granted after the judge noted the State had no objection.

An order for disclosure of the videos of interviews was also made.

Thecharges are:

Two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State in 2014.

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child outside the State in 2014.

Three counts of sexually exploiting a child in Ireland in 2017.

Five counts of possessing child pornography in 2017.

Four counts of using IT and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation, inside and outside of the State in 2017.

Some of the charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Doyle said it was alleged a search was carried out at Mr Creaven’s home in November 2017.

The district court had heard it could be difficult for him to find someone to act as a surety.

Judge Blake said if bail is taken up, he must sign on daily at a Garda station from 9am to 9pm.

He must “not use any social media platform, in particular Facebook and Skype”.

He would have to surrender his passport within 48 hours of taking up bail, notify gardaí of any change of address, and be contactable by mobile phone.