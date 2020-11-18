Gardaí issue witness appeal after incident on Red Luas line

Gardaí are investigating anl incident that occurred on the Red Luas line in Dublin earlier this month after scenes of unruly behaviour by unmasked passengers circulated on social media.

On November 2, 2020 at around 4.30pm, a group of individuals travelled on the Luas between Heuston Station and the Jervis Street stop.

The group engaged in offensive behaviour towards other passengers and did not wear face coverings in breach of Covid-19 travel regulations.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask on public transport since July when the regulation was introduced.

Investigating Gardaí have issued a witness appeal for the incident and have called on people to come forward with information.

People are asked to contact Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station to help with this investigation.