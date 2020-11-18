Gardaí issue public information appeal for aggravated Donegal burglary in 2019

Gardaí have issued a public information appeal a year after an aggravated burglary in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

On November 18, 2019, at around 7.35pm, six men entered the home of a man, armed with a number of weapons and a firearm, and proceeded to assault him.

The man received a number of injuries as a result of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was near the Coneyburrow Estate on the evening of November 18, 2019 between the hours of 7.15pm – 8pm is asked to contact Gardaí.

Investigating Gardaí are interested in the movements of the small white van, which was observed entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate on the evening of the incident between 7.30pm and 7.40pm.

Gardaí wish to speak to the driver of this van to eliminate it from their inquiries.

The make and model of the van is not clear from recovered CCTV footage, however, Gardaí believe it is or is similar to, a Citroen Berlingo or Peugeot Partner.

The van travelled to Coneyburrow Estate from the Clady / Cloughfin direction and entered the estate at 7.33pm.

The van is later observed exiting the estate at 7.38pm towards Castlefin.

Anyone who recognises this van or is aware of its movements on the night of November 18, 2019, is asked to come forward.

They should contact the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.