Woman jailed for beating and torturing partner's daughter for 11 years

A woman who systematically beat and tortured her partner’s daughter for years and mocked her as a kind of Cinderella has been jailed for two years.

Bridget Kenneally, of 19 The Green, Duncoran, Youghal, Co Cork, beat the child for nearly 11 years using implements that included a poker, spatula, wooden spoon, a set of hinges, and length of a Hoover pipe.

Kenneally was jailed for two years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of assault causing harm to Cora Desmond, who was then 10, in October 2009 at 7 Kenny’s Lane, Youghal.

Ms Desmond did not believe the apology that was made and said: “I feel she enjoyed torturing me and she will never actually be remorseful for what she has done.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “This continued brutally causing great harm to the child victim over a long period of time.

From the point of view of the cruelty of the assault she was in loco parentis when significant abuse took place.

"We are talking about systemic abuse — cruelty of a controlling verbal and physical nature, including the breaking of bone and other hospitalisations. And force-feeding of vinegar and chilli and other items.

“She was deprived of a childhood. What a child might expect of a carefree beginning was lost to her in painful misery.

“I have to find with the victim when she says the apology is not accepted by her. That is significant because she knows the defendant and she is not impressed by the apology.

“The psychologist’s report (on Kenneally) shows limited or no insight and limited or no remorse. It is full of apologia for herself… She feels there is a vendetta against her.

"She has offered €5,000 to offset out of pocket expenses the victim may have suffered. I accept that is a significant figure from her limited circumstances.”

Patrick O’Riordan, defence barrister, said the accused expressed her remorse and apologies. He said she had a psychiatric history that dated back to the death of her 15-year-old brother in a car accident.

Mr O’Riordan said of the accused: “She had difficulty coping.”

He asked the judge to take into consideration the plea of guilty, the lack of previous convictions, compensation, and present responsibilities.

Imelda Kelly, prosecution barrister, said the Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted the plea of guilty to the charge of assault causing harm in 2009 on the basis that the surrounding background would be outlined at the sentencing.

Read More Government backs down over outside drinking fines

The DPP also said it could have been dealt with at district court level on a plea of guilty.

Sergeant Mark Ward said the investigation commenced when a 16-year-old Cora Desmond made a complaint of assault by Bridget Kenneally who was in a relationship with Cora’s father.

The victim was taken to Mercy University Hospital with over 50 bruises to her body. As well as outlining years of physical assaults, she told Sgt Ward about Kenneally adding chilli, vinegar and strong spices to her food and being forced to eat it.

One of the threats used against her making a complaint was that she would be separated from her sister if she told of what was happening.

Sgt Ward said Cora’s father was no longer in a relationship with the defendant. Sgt Ward said Bridget Kenneally was interviewed about the assaults and cruelty but made absolutely no admissions to gardaí.

Cora Desmond's victim impact statement

“At the age of three my parents separated and my dad got custody of my sister and me. When I was five he entered a new relationship with Bridget Kenneally.

“In the beginning of the relationship, Bridget seemed nice and caring but this did not last long.

"About six months into the 11-year relationship the horrific abuse began with a few slaps and punches but then gradually got worse.

“Throughout the years it became very clear to me that I was nothing but a punching bag to Bridget. They (her own children) were treated so much better than myself and my sister. They could go out and hang out with friends. My sister and myself were refused the same freedom.

“Instead, we were confined to her residence to clean up after her and her children.

Bridget gave the name Cora-Ella to me and told me I was just like Cinderella.

"I was the one who was not wanted or loved and that I should be treated like her too.

“I was leading a double life for 11 years. At home I was trapped, constantly living in fear of the next beating or punishment. Whereas at school I was free, happy, bubbly and full of life.

“(Later) staff and others noticed I wasn’t myself. I was now described as quiet and kept to myself.

I lost my confidence and my friends but most importantly I lost my freedom.

For 11 years she told me no one would believe me if I spoke out regarding the vile, sadistic, physical and mental torture she subjected me to.

"But here she stands in a court of law to face up to the heinous crimes of cruelty.

“My childhood and teenage years were all based on lies but today the truth is finally out.

"I was made to lie about my injuries and tell people I was just a clumsy child. One of the many lies I had to tell was how I broke my thumb. The treat truth is that she broke it.

"I was made to tell people that I broke it myself when I was out the back in the garden in Bridget’s house hanging washing. But that’s not the case. She twisted my hand so much that it actually snapped the bone.

“But that wasn’t the worst of it. On one of the occasions I ended up in hospital I received a pretty bad beating to my head causing swelling. She made me tell doctors I hit my head in Funderland.

“One of the recurring daily punishments was that she would feed me excessive amounts of salt, pepper, mustard, chilli powder and vinegar. Since my departure from her care I have long lasting negative reactions to certain smells and tastes.

She told me she would kill me if I told anyone of the abuse.

“With the help of my supporting family, friends and counsellors I’ve been working had with I am able to remember all the things that were done to me that I blocked in order to survive living with her. I have multiple physical scars. That is nothing compared to the mental scars I now live with on a daily basis.

“She robbed me of my happiness for 11 years. But I refuse to let her take any more of my precious time from me.

“I now understand that none of … the horrific, inhumane treatment she took pleasure inflicting on me … was my fault and I didn’t deserve any of it even though that’s what she made me believe.

"Nobody should go through what I did and I hope that one day she will realise the damage done by her actions. She controlled my past. I will not let it dictate my future.”